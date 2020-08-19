Two confirmed and two probable coronavirus cases in Meigs County

MEIGS COUNTY, Ohio. (WSAZ) - There have been two confirmed and two probable coronavirus cases reported in Meigs County.

According to the Meigs County Health Department, there are 40 active cases and 76 total cases (60 confirmed and 16 probable) since April.

As of Wednesday, there has been a confirmed case in a man in the 70 to 79-year-old age range and in another man in the 40 to 49-year old age range. Neither are hospitalized.

The two probable cases include a woman in the 60-69 age range and a man in the 20-29 age range. They are not in the hospital.

The health department has also announced there are three new recovered cases, bringing that total to 34.

