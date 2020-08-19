Two more COVID-19 related deaths in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Two more coronavirus-related deaths have been reported.

The DHHR says a 72-year-old woman from Cabell County and a 69-year-old woman from Kanawha County have passed away.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources says as of 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, there have been 369,546 total

laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 8,801 total cases and 166 deaths.

1,726 cases are still considered active.

6,909 West Virginians have recovered from COVID-19 complications.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (33), Berkeley (748), Boone (124), Braxton (10), Brooke (79), Cabell (478), Calhoun (7), Clay (18), Doddridge (6), Fayette (178), Gilmer (18), Grant (131), Greenbrier (95), Hampshire (90), Hancock (115), Hardy (64), Harrison (247), Jackson (172), Jefferson (309), Kanawha (1,122), Lewis (28), Lincoln (111), Logan (380), Marion (203), Marshall (131), Mason (77), McDowell (67), Mercer (245), Mineral (128), Mingo (204), Monongalia (1,003), Monroe (22), Morgan (33), Nicholas (40), Ohio (284), Pendleton (47), Pleasants (14), Pocahontas (42), Preston (131), Putnam (228), Raleigh (310), Randolph (218), Ritchie (3), Roane (20), Summers (19), Taylor (86), Tucker (11), Tyler (15), Upshur (40), Wayne (221), Webster (7), Wetzel (45), Wirt (7), Wood (290), Wyoming (47).

