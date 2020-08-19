Advertisement

Woman’s body found at Greenbo Lake State Resort Park lodge

A woman’s body was found Wednesday in a room at the Greenbo Lake State Resort Park lodge in eastern Kentucky.
A woman’s body was found Wednesday in a room at the Greenbo Lake State Resort Park lodge in eastern Kentucky.(KY3)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 6:56 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
GREENUP COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) – A woman’s body was found Wednesday in a room at the Greenbo Lake State Resort Park lodge, Greenup Coroner Neil Wright said.

Investigators say the woman checked in a few days ago and was supposed to check out Wednesday. When she missed checkout, staff went to the room and found the woman dead. No foul play is suspected at this time. An autopsy is scheduled Thursday.

The woman’s name isn’t being released at this time. Her death remains under investigation by Kentucky State Police and the Greenup County Coroner’s Office.

