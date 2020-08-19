Woman’s body found at Greenbo Lake State Resort Park lodge

GREENUP COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) – A woman’s body was found Wednesday in a room at the Greenbo Lake State Resort Park lodge, Greenup Coroner Neil Wright said.

Investigators say the woman checked in a few days ago and was supposed to check out Wednesday. When she missed checkout, staff went to the room and found the woman dead. No foul play is suspected at this time. An autopsy is scheduled Thursday.

The woman’s name isn’t being released at this time. Her death remains under investigation by Kentucky State Police and the Greenup County Coroner’s Office.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.