WV Hot Dog Festival Cancelled for 2020

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

The Annual iHeart Radio West Virginia Hot Dog Festival has been cancelled for this year.

Organizers announced Wednesday the unpredictability of the Coronavirus prompted the decision to cancel the event.

It was scheduled to take place September 26, 2020 in downtown Huntington.

Planners are asking people to enter a contest -- the “Great Hot Dog Hustle” instead and visit hot dog vendors September 25-27th.

Participants can win prizes.

The Hot Dog Festival is planned to return next year July 31, 2021.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.