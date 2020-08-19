W.Va. COVID-19 Czar speaks about outbreak guidance for schools

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - During Gov. Jim Justice’s press briefing about the coronavirus pandemic Wednesday, Coronavirus Czar, Dr. Clay Marsh, briefly spoke about the protocol that will be followed if a suspected case of the virus is discovered in a school once in-person instruction resumes.

Dr. Marsh said first, the student or teacher who test positive would be removed from that classroom.

Dr. Marsh went on to say, “We would likely tell that room to quarantine and then notify the local health department. They would then start to do their investigation and if they find there was not significant interaction, which is defined as 15 minutes of exposure, six feet or less apart from the positive person – then they would release those people from the quarantine.”

Dr. Marsh says a number of officials have been working to finalize an outbreak guidance report. State Superintendent Clayton Burch says county superintendents have been asking for the protocol and ‘the hope is that it will be posted soon.’

Gov. Justice announced last month the target date for the start of the 2020-2021 school year in West Virginia as September 8.

