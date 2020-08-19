Advertisement

W.Va. COVID-19 Czar speaks about outbreak guidance for schools

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 4:56 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - During Gov. Jim Justice’s press briefing about the coronavirus pandemic Wednesday, Coronavirus Czar, Dr. Clay Marsh, briefly spoke about the protocol that will be followed if a suspected case of the virus is discovered in a school once in-person instruction resumes.

Dr. Marsh said first, the student or teacher who test positive would be removed from that classroom.

Dr. Marsh went on to say, “We would likely tell that room to quarantine and then notify the local health department. They would then start to do their investigation and if they find there was not significant interaction, which is defined as 15 minutes of exposure, six feet or less apart from the positive person – then they would release those people from the quarantine.”

Dr. Marsh says a number of officials have been working to finalize an outbreak guidance report. State Superintendent Clayton Burch says county superintendents have been asking for the protocol and ‘the hope is that it will be posted soon.’

Gov. Justice announced last month the target date for the start of the 2020-2021 school year in West Virginia as September 8.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Six additional COVID-19 cases reported at West Virginia State University

Updated: moments ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Officials say these individuals were in contact with four individuals who had previously tested positive for COVID-19 bringing the total number of reported cases on campus this week to 10.

Local

Some UK students concerned with ongoing COVID-19 testing

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By John Lowe
Students have until Saturday to get tested for COVID-19, while classes have already begun.

First Look At Four

How to beat mask acne

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Erin Bateman with Marshall Dermatology gives tips on how to prevent acne while wearing a mask.

Local

Raleigh County woman indicted after allegedly faking her own death to avoid federal sentencing

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Investigators say the woman's husband reported she fell from an overlook at New River Gorge National River.

Latest News

News

WV coronavirus czar addresses protocol if positive case in school is identified

Updated: 1 hour ago
W.Va. Coronavirus Czar, Dr. Clay Marsh, speaks about the protocol that will be followed if a positive cases of COVID-19 is found in a school.

Local

Cinemark Movies 10 to reopen in Ashland

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
According the Cinemark Holdings, Inc., it will reopen on Friday, August 28.

Back To School

New Boston Local Schools begin first day of classes

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Katie Wilson
The school is beginning the year at Level 2- Orange, indicating an increase in coronavirus exposure in the county.

News

Students in Oak Hill head back to class

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Chaelesse Delpleche
Oak Hill Elementary, a school in Jackson County, Ohio, began classes Wednesday. WSAZ caught up with the principal before school started.

Local

Gov. Justice directs WorkForce WV to apply for Lost Wage Assistance

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
This is a grant through the Federal Emergency Management Administration.

Local

4 new COVID-19 cases reported in Boyd County

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
There have been 47 new cases this month alone and 211 overall since the pandemic began.