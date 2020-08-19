Advertisement

W.Va. State Superintendent Clayton Burch: Aug. 29 key date for students who participate in extracurricular activities

Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 7:45 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- With sports competition beginning prior to the start of school in West Virginia on Sept. 8, the color their county is on Aug. 29 will determine whether they can compete. Schools must be in yellow or green for competition.

Orange means only practice, no competition. Red means neither practice nor competition.

The color code of a particular county on Saturday, Sept. 5 will determine whether or not students will be allowed to have in-person class. Red means virtual only. In person school cannot start or restart in orange.

Superintendent Burch joined us today on WSAZ’s 5:30 edition. You can watch the full interview here.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Video

W.Va. State Superintendent Clayton Burch: Aug. 29 key date for students who participate in extracurricular activities

Updated: 1 hour ago
W.Va. State Superintendent Clayton Burch: Aug. 29 key date for students who participate in extracurricular activities

Local

Logan County Board of Education approves remote learning to begin school year

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Andrew Colegrove
The move comes following Logan County falling into the red category in the state’s color-coding COVID-19 system.

Local

Woman’s body found at Greenbo Lake State Resort Park lodge

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Investigators say the woman checked in a few days ago and was supposed to check out Wednesday.

Local

COVID-19 KY | 655 new cases, 12 new deaths

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Fifteen of the newly reported cases were children ages 5 and younger, including a 12-day-old baby in Jefferson County, Gov. Beshear said.

Latest News

Local

Ahead of virtual school start, families struggle with internet connection

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Kelsey Souto
Families in eastern Kentucky find it difficult to get a strong, secure, internet connection ahead of a virtual school year start.

Local

Six additional COVID-19 cases reported at West Virginia State University

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Officials say these individuals were in contact with four individuals who had previously tested positive for COVID-19 bringing the total number of reported cases on campus this week to 10.

Local

Some UK students concerned with ongoing COVID-19 testing

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By John Lowe
Students have until Saturday to get tested for COVID-19, while classes have already begun.

Local

W.Va. COVID-19 Czar speaks about outbreak guidance for schools

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
During Gov. Jim Justice’s press briefing about the coronavirus pandemic Wednesday, Coronavirus Czar, Dr. Clay Marsh, briefly spoke about the protocol that will be followed if a suspected case of the virus is discovered in a school once in-person instruction resumes.

First Look At Four

How to beat mask acne

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Erin Bateman with Marshall Dermatology gives tips on how to prevent acne while wearing a mask.

Local

Raleigh County woman indicted after allegedly faking her own death to avoid federal sentencing

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Investigators say the woman's husband reported she fell from an overlook at New River Gorge National River.