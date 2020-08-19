W.Va. State Superintendent Clayton Burch: Aug. 29 key date for students who participate in extracurricular activities

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- With sports competition beginning prior to the start of school in West Virginia on Sept. 8, the color their county is on Aug. 29 will determine whether they can compete. Schools must be in yellow or green for competition.

Orange means only practice, no competition. Red means neither practice nor competition.

The color code of a particular county on Saturday, Sept. 5 will determine whether or not students will be allowed to have in-person class. Red means virtual only. In person school cannot start or restart in orange.

Superintendent Burch joined us today on WSAZ’s 5:30 edition. You can watch the full interview here.

