WVSU confirms COVID-19 cases on campus

West Virginia State University
West Virginia State University(AP Images)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 8:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
INSTITUTE, W.Va (WSAZ) -- West Virginia State University is dealing with four cases of COVID-19.

According to a press release from the university “(WVSU) has been notified that four individuals who were in close contact with one another on campus in the last week have tested positive for COVID-19.”

The press release says that contact tracing is underway.

The people who tested positive are in quarantine and must have a negative test result before they can “resume regular campus activity.”

The areas where the individuals has been is being deep-cleaned.

Those identified to have been in close contact with the individuals are in quarantine awaiting test results.

The release does not say if the people who are ill are students or staff of the university.

You can read more about WVSU’s COVID-19 plan here.

