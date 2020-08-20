Additional COVID-19 cases reported in Scioto County

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Over the past 24-hours, four new cases of coronavirus have been reported in Scioto County, health officials announced Thursday.

According the Scioto County and Portsmouth City Health Departments, this brings the total of positive cases to 293 during the outbreak.

The health departments are also reporting an additional recovery, bringing the total number of recoveries to 243.

There were no additional hospitalizations reported by the health departments, so the total number of hospitalizations stays at 30 in connection with the virus.

Scioto County remains on a Level 2 Public Health Emergency (Orange) of the Ohio Department of Health’s Public Health Advisory System.

