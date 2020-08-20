Advertisement

BlackBerry phones are back

It’s coming back
BlackBerry has been left for dead countless times over the past decade, but it refuses to go away.
BlackBerry has been left for dead countless times over the past decade, but it refuses to go away.(Source: BlackBerry, CNN)
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 12:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – If you're like many people, you probably thought the BlackBerry phone – known for its physical QWERTY keyboard – was a thing of the past.

But it's coming back.

Blackberry has continued to license its brand to phone manufacturers over the years. And now, a new licensee called OnwardMobility has signed on to bring it back.

Foxconn subsidiary FIH Mobile will manufacture it.

The companies said they will debut the new BlackBerry sometime next year.

They didn't give a lot of details about the new phone except that it will run on the Android operating system and have 5G connectivity.

It will also have top of the line security, according to the companies.

There’s no word yet on the price.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

France offers help for Russia’s Navalny after alleged poisoning

Updated: seconds ago
|
By Associated Press
French President Emmanuel Macron says France is ready to offer hospitalized Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny “all necessary assistance” after a suspected poisoning.

National

Houston mother says she received eviction notice with smiley-face emoji

Updated: 14 minutes ago
A Texas mother was shocked when she received a notice to vacate with a smiley face on it.

National

‘Guess who’s moving today?’ Woman said she received eviction notice with smiley-face emoji

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
A Texas mother was shocked when she received an eviction notice with a smiley face on it.

National

Two new storms form in Atlantic, could threaten Florida, Gulf coast

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Two new tropical depressions have formed in the Atlantic and could be on tracks toward the United States.

National Politics

Ex-Trump adviser Steve Bannon charged in border wall scheme

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Authorities say President Donald Trump’s ex-political adviser Steve Bannon was arrested in connection with an online fundraising scheme.

Latest News

Local

Additional COVID-19 cases reported in Scioto County

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
According the Scioto County and Portsmouth City Health Departments, this brings the total of positive cases to 293 during the outbreak.

National Politics

Trump appeals as judge OKs Manhattan DA getting tax returns

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
A federal judge on Thursday cleared the way for Manhattan's top prosecutor to get President Donald Trump's tax returns, rejecting a last-ditch attempt by his lawyers to block a subpoena issued to his accounting firm.

Local

KHSAA votes to move forward with original plan

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By Willie Hope
The fall sports season will continue as planned by the KHSAA.

Coronavirus

New guidance: Teachers could stay in classroom if exposed to COVID-19

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
New guidance from President Donald Trump’s administration that declares teachers to be “critical infrastructure workers” could give the green light to exempting teachers from quarantine requirements after being exposed to COVID-19 and instead send them back into the classroom.

Local

Portsmouth recognized as All America City

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Kelsey Souto
Portsmouth was recognized as an All-America City alongside nine other communities.