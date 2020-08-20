Advertisement

Cabell-Huntington Health Department approves medical marijuana operations in Cabell County

The Cabell-Huntington Health Department approved a resolution to permit medical marijuana operations in Cabell County, West Virginia.
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 12:01 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – The Cabell-Huntington Health Department approved a resolution to permit medical marijuana operations in Cabell County.

The resolution passed by a 3-2 vote at Tuesday’s Board of Health Department meeting.

Representatives from the medical marijuana company Trulieve spoke during the public comment section of the meeting. They say Trulieve is looking to establish business in the county, with a goal to do more than $11 million in property improvements on an eight-acre site.

They say the company would provide 60 to 80 jobs.

Trulieve currently operates in Florida, California, Massachusetts and Connecticut.

