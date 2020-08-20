Chesapeake Ohio School District holding special meeting about extracurricular activities

CHESAPEAKE, Ohio (WSAZ) -- The Chesapeake Ohio School District is holding a special Zoom meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday to discuss the reinstatement of extracurricular activities.

Within the span of a couple days this week, Chesapeake student athletes thought their fall season was on -- then learned it was cancelled -- and then found out it was back on again.

The Chesapeake school board decided Monday to move the first nine weeks of the semester to virtual learning and suspend all sports programs.

That decision didn't sit well with students and parents who didn't want to lose athletics, while surrounding Ohio communities were planning to continue on with their fall sports.

They held a protest outside the high school Tuesday evening.

The school board president said after he heard Gov. Mike DeWine's announcement Tuesday that restrictions like testing and some liability issues were being lifted, the board was able to reverse course. Now, sports in Chesapeake are back on, and their teams have begun practicing again.

