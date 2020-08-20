Advertisement

College Board cancels some SAT tests due to COVID

The College Board announced Wednesday that test cancellations affect about 179,000 students.
The College Board announced Wednesday that test cancellations affect about 179,000 students.
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 9:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) - Nearly half of the SAT exams scheduled for August have been canceled.

The College Board announced Wednesday that it affects about 179,000 students.

The board cited the closure of some test centers and the need to reduce capacity because of social distancing.

Officials plan to work with test centers that need to close or reduce their available seats because of new safety measures, and they’re working to ensure students have the opportunity to take the SAT.

