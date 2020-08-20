College students worried about COVID-19 cases on WVSU campus

INSTITUTE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Since classes started Aug. 10 at West Virginia State University, the university has reported 12 cases of COVID-19 as of Thursday.

In order to protect the identity of those affected, university officials can’t reveal much about the cases. In a news release, they stated the original 12 cases were all connected to each other.

The university continues to work with the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department. Health officials are assisting the university with contact tracing.

The announcement of cases shocked several students, who say the virus would seriously impact them.

“I have older family members that I live with, and if they get it, it could be trouble,” said Kasey Mullins, a sophomore majoring in social work.

Other students say their race worries them.

West Virginia State has a high number of African-American students who attend the university. According to data from the Centers of Disease Control, African Americans are 2.8 times more likely to die from COVID complications, compared to other minorities.

“We’re at a higher risk of dying from the virus, so you have to take it a bit more seriously,” said Skyelar Johnson, an African-American freshman who’s on a pre-med pathway.

Because of the risk involved for both of them, both Mullins and Johnson say they will switch to virtual learning if the university sees a spike in cases.

“In the current age and with the current situation, we have to be doubly diligent about this virus,” said Interim Provost Scott Woodard.

The university is taking several precautions including mandatory screenings in every building, virtual learning options, and smaller classroom sizes.

Should numbers seriously increase, Woodard says the administration has discussed different solutions. Those options include going 100 percent virtual, or suspending classes until a solution is found.

But Woodard also says it hasn’t come to that point yet, saying the university feels they can handle the current number of cases.

Officials urge anyone who is feeling sick or anyone who has come in contact with the virus to get tested. They also warn consequences might happen for anyone found deliberately breaking the rules.

