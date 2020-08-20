COVID-19 outbreak reported at Teays Valley Center

PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Putnam County Health Department said Thursday there’s a COVID-19 outbreak at the Teays Valley Center.

Officials with the health department say three residents and seven employees have tested positive at the center.

They also tell WSAZ complete contact tracing was finished Thursday morning.

All employees are being isolated, and residents who tested positive are being secluded.

Two residents remain at the facility and will continue to get mandatory testing every seven days until the center has 14 days of negative test results.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.