COVID-19 W.Va. | 181 new cases

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, 181 cases of COVID-19 were reported overnight.

As of 10:00 a.m. Thursday, there have been 377,537 total laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 8,982 total cases and 166 deaths.

1,806 cases of coronavirus are still considered active, officials say.

7,010 West Virginians have recovered from virus complications.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (33), Berkeley (753), Boone (125), Braxton (10), Brooke (82), Cabell (485), Calhoun (7), Clay (19), Doddridge (6), Fayette (183), Gilmer (18), Grant (131), Greenbrier (95), Hampshire (91), Hancock (115), Hardy (63), Harrison (250), Jackson (178), Jefferson (312), Kanawha (1,161), Lewis (30), Lincoln (116), Logan (418), Marion (205), Marshall (133), Mason (82), McDowell (67), Mercer (256), Mineral (128), Mingo (210), Monongalia (1,014), Monroe (27), Morgan (34), Nicholas (40), Ohio (283), Pendleton (47), Pleasants (14), Pocahontas (42), Preston (132), Putnam (236), Raleigh (314), Randolph (218), Ritchie (3), Roane (20), Summers (19), Taylor (87), Tucker (11), Tyler (15), Upshur (40), Wayne (223), Webster (7), Wetzel (45), Wirt (7), Wood (290), Wyoming (52).

