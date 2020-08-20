Advertisement

COVID-19 W.Va. | 181 new cases

(AP Images)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 10:13 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, 181 cases of COVID-19 were reported overnight.

As of 10:00 a.m. Thursday, there have been 377,537 total laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 8,982 total cases and 166 deaths.

1,806 cases of coronavirus are still considered active, officials say.

7,010 West Virginians have recovered from virus complications.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (33), Berkeley (753), Boone (125), Braxton (10), Brooke (82), Cabell (485), Calhoun (7), Clay (19), Doddridge (6), Fayette (183), Gilmer (18), Grant (131), Greenbrier (95), Hampshire (91), Hancock (115), Hardy (63), Harrison (250), Jackson (178), Jefferson (312), Kanawha (1,161), Lewis (30), Lincoln (116), Logan (418), Marion (205), Marshall (133), Mason (82), McDowell (67), Mercer (256), Mineral (128), Mingo (210), Monongalia (1,014), Monroe (27), Morgan (34), Nicholas (40), Ohio (283), Pendleton (47), Pleasants (14), Pocahontas (42), Preston (132), Putnam (236), Raleigh (314), Randolph (218), Ritchie (3), Roane (20), Summers (19), Taylor (87), Tucker (11), Tyler (15), Upshur (40), Wayne (223), Webster (7), Wetzel (45), Wirt (7), Wood (290), Wyoming (52).

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Former bishop to make “personal amends” for wrongdoing

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Former Wheeling Charleston Bishop to make "personanl ammeds" for wrongdoing

Forecast

First Warning Forecast | A Transition Back To “August”

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Brandon Butcher
The spell of fall in summer weather will soon run its course. Tony headlines the return of the "summer stickiness."

News

Two people hit by a car in Dunbar

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Sager
The incident happened at the intersection of Dunbar Avenue and 8th Street around 7:10 a.m.

News

Person hit by car on Rt. 60; taken to hospital

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Sarah Sager
A person was taken to the hospital after being hit by a car early Thursday morning.

Latest News

News

Man charged with sexual assault of juvenile

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Ashland man accused of sexual assault of a juvenile

Local

Cabell-Huntington Health Department approves medical marijuana operations in Cabell County

Updated: 10 hours ago
Representatives from the medical marijuana company Trulieve say they're looking to establish business in the county, with a goal to do more than $11 million in property improvements on an eight-acre site.

News

Man hit and killed by train in South Charleston, W.Va.

Updated: 10 hours ago
A man was struck and killed Wednesday night by a train in South Charleston, West Virginia.

News

Students in Oak Hill, Ohio head back to class

Updated: 11 hours ago
Students in Oak Hill, Ohio head back to class on Wednesday.

News

White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator visits West Virginia

Updated: 11 hours ago
Dr. Deborah Birx, the White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator, visited Charleston, West Virginia, for a roundtable with Gov. Jim Justice and other leaders.

Video

New Boston Local Schools begin first day of classes

Updated: 12 hours ago
Wednesday was the first day of classes for students at New Boston Local Schools in southeastern Ohio.