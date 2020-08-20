Advertisement

Enjoy Thursday before the weather changes

Summer stickies plan a return
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 9:08 PM EDT
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Hard to top the weather from Thursday as warming sunshine and a refreshing low humidity breeze teamed to propel temperatures into the low 80s with an “ooh, la, la” feel.

Overnight under the cover of darkness (starry skies and the new moon phase, aka the dark of the moon from my favorite movie the Great Escape, temperatures will fall into the 50s across much of the region for the first time in a month. The prices to be paid for the cooling of a September-like morning are two-fold; namely, dense valley fog at dawn and an overnight of high ragweed pollination.

Thursday while skies will be bright and sunshiny amidst afternoon cumulus clouds, a haze level will develop in response to a higher humidity air flow. While the moister air will favor a risk of thundershowers by day’s end in the southern Coalfields, most areas will wait for Friday for some garden variety showers and thunderstorms.

Once the risk of showers ensues, it is likely to last through the weekend. The afternoon cloud deck holding highs in the 80s while any downpour temporarily drops temperatures into the 70s.

As for weekend severe weather, let’s watch Doppler Radar with Andy as we assess the threat of street flooding and power hits in the heaviest cells.

