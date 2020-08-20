Advertisement

Former bishop to make “personal amends” for wrongdoing

DWC
DWC(WDTV)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 9:12 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Disgraced former Catholic Bishop Michael J. Bransfield will make “personal amends” for some of the harm he’s accused of causing.

Bishop Mark E. Brennan of the Diocese of Wheeling Charleston released a letter Thursday stating the Congregation for Bishops in Rome reached a decision on reparations required of Bransfield.

Bransfield served as Bishop of the Wheeling Charleston diocese from 2005 to 2018. He retired in 2018.

In 2019 allegations surfaced of Bransfield misspending millions of dollars of church money and sexually harassing other priests and church leaders.

Bransfield has denied the allegations.

The letter released Thursday requires Bransfield to make a public apology, repay the Diocese $441,000 for unauthorized benefits, and received reduced retirement benefits.

The reparations plan was submitted to Pope Francis and the Congregation of Bishops to consider nearly a year ago.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

COVID-19 W.Va. | 181 new cases

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
1,806 cases of coronavirus are still considered active, officials say.

Forecast

First Warning Forecast | A Transition Back To “August”

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Brandon Butcher
The spell of fall in summer weather will soon run its course. Tony headlines the return of the "summer stickiness."

News

Two people hit by a car in Dunbar

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Sager
The incident happened at the intersection of Dunbar Avenue and 8th Street around 7:10 a.m.

News

Person hit by car on Rt. 60; taken to hospital

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Sarah Sager
A person was taken to the hospital after being hit by a car early Thursday morning.

Latest News

News

Man charged with sexual assault of juvenile

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Ashland man accused of sexual assault of a juvenile

Local

Cabell-Huntington Health Department approves medical marijuana operations in Cabell County

Updated: 10 hours ago
Representatives from the medical marijuana company Trulieve say they're looking to establish business in the county, with a goal to do more than $11 million in property improvements on an eight-acre site.

News

Man hit and killed by train in South Charleston, W.Va.

Updated: 10 hours ago
A man was struck and killed Wednesday night by a train in South Charleston, West Virginia.

News

Students in Oak Hill, Ohio head back to class

Updated: 11 hours ago
Students in Oak Hill, Ohio head back to class on Wednesday.

News

White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator visits West Virginia

Updated: 11 hours ago
Dr. Deborah Birx, the White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator, visited Charleston, West Virginia, for a roundtable with Gov. Jim Justice and other leaders.

Video

New Boston Local Schools begin first day of classes

Updated: 12 hours ago
Wednesday was the first day of classes for students at New Boston Local Schools in southeastern Ohio.