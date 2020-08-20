Gov. DeWine provides COVID-19 update, announces date senior centers may reopen

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSAZ) - Adult day centers and senior centers may reopen at reduced capacity beginning on September 21, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced Thursday.

Safety standards that must be followed include: limited capacity, limited entry sites, daily screenings, baseline and repeat testing, face coverings and thorough cleaning.

Gov. DeWine said specific guidelines will be issued soon here.

Gov. DeWine also announced a statewide testing initiative for Ohio’s more than 765 assisted living facilities. Baseline saliva testing will be offered to all assisted living staff and residents at no cost to the facilities. Officials say the tests can be self-performed or performed with assistance, under the observance of licensed medical staff. The tests themselves are minimally invasive and provide reliable results in about 48 hours upon the lab’s receipt.

“Our focus has been and remains on protecting Ohioans while navigating this pandemic. To achieve this, we must have 100% participation of all assisted living facilities across Ohio. Therefore, an order will be issued soon requiring all facilities to participate.”

While referencing the state’s public health advisory system Thursday, the governor pointed out that fewer counties are now in the red.

Gov. DeWine also took a closer look at the top 10 counties with a high occurrence of new COVID-19 cases. Two counties in our region, Lawrence and Meigs, were listed in the top five.

During his press briefing, Gov. DeWine referenced several examples of community spread of the coronavirus, including an outbreak associated with an exercise class and one linked to a sleepover.

“A sports team in Ohio had a sleepover at a team member’s house and now there are nine confirmed cases linked to that gathering. Athletes: Remember what you do off the field is important - do all you can to protect yourselves and your teammates when you are not playing.”

“It’s important that we hear these stories so we can remain vigilant in our efforts to keep this virus from spreading more,” said the governor.

According to the Ohio Department of Health, the state’s case count grew by 1,122 cases overnight.

The state’s total number of positive cases now stands at 112,003.

Ohio’s coronavirus death count increased by 22 Thursday. 3,929 Ohioans have now passed away from coronavirus complications.

1,905,419 COVID-19 tests have been performed in Ohio.

As an election day update, Gov. DeWine announced that over the next few weeks the Ohio Department of Administrative Services will coordinate the delivery of about 800,000 masks and other items of PPE to Ohio Secretary of State, Frank LaRose, for distribution to county boards of election.

Lieutenant Governor of Ohio, Jon Husted, also reminded schools that the deadline to apply for the BroadBand Ohio Connectivity Grant is Friday, August 21. A total of $50 million is available to help schools provide hotspots and internet enabled devices to students. Officials say they have received 600 applications so far.

Gov. DeWine also addressed the string of gun violence reported over the past several days in Ohio.

According to officials, an unofficial tally shows 56 people shot across Ohio between Friday, August 14 and Thursday, August 20. 17 of those people were killed.

“Murders overall are up in Ohio. The majority of victims are African American. We know from law enforcement that many of Ohio’s shootings are committed with handguns that are stolen or illegally obtained and used by convicted criminals who have no legal right to have them.”

Gov. DeWine says legislation is pending in the General Assembly to keep those most likely to commit gun violence off the streets.

Thursday, Gov. DeWine also responded to President Trump’s message to his followers to boycott Akron-based Goodyear tires.

“Look, we should not boycott this good company with good Ohio workers who are doing a good job and making a good product,” DeWine said. “We should not have any kind of boycott.”

Trump tweeted about Goodyear Wednesday after reports that the company was telling employees not to wear MAGA gear.

“I would just think companies should be as open to first amendment things as they can,” DeWine said. “That’s the kind of country this is.”

