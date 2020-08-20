Advertisement

Gov. DeWine provides COVID-19 update, announces date senior centers may reopen

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 5:35 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSAZ) - Adult day centers and senior centers may reopen at reduced capacity beginning on September 21, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced Thursday.

Safety standards that must be followed include: limited capacity, limited entry sites, daily screenings, baseline and repeat testing, face coverings and thorough cleaning.

Gov. DeWine said specific guidelines will be issued soon here.

Gov. DeWine also announced a statewide testing initiative for Ohio’s more than 765 assisted living facilities. Baseline saliva testing will be offered to all assisted living staff and residents at no cost to the facilities. Officials say the tests can be self-performed or performed with assistance, under the observance of licensed medical staff. The tests themselves are minimally invasive and provide reliable results in about 48 hours upon the lab’s receipt.

“Our focus has been and remains on protecting Ohioans while navigating this pandemic. To achieve this, we must have 100% participation of all assisted living facilities across Ohio. Therefore, an order will be issued soon requiring all facilities to participate.”

Gov. Mike DeWine

While referencing the state’s public health advisory system Thursday, the governor pointed out that fewer counties are now in the red.

Gov. DeWine also took a closer look at the top 10 counties with a high occurrence of new COVID-19 cases. Two counties in our region, Lawrence and Meigs, were listed in the top five.

During his press briefing, Gov. DeWine referenced several examples of community spread of the coronavirus, including an outbreak associated with an exercise class and one linked to a sleepover.

“A sports team in Ohio had a sleepover at a team member’s house and now there are nine confirmed cases linked to that gathering. Athletes: Remember what you do off the field is important - do all you can to protect yourselves and your teammates when you are not playing.”

Gov. Mike DeWine

“It’s important that we hear these stories so we can remain vigilant in our efforts to keep this virus from spreading more,” said the governor.

According to the Ohio Department of Health, the state’s case count grew by 1,122 cases overnight.

The state’s total number of positive cases now stands at 112,003.

Ohio’s coronavirus death count increased by 22 Thursday. 3,929 Ohioans have now passed away from coronavirus complications.

1,905,419 COVID-19 tests have been performed in Ohio.

As an election day update, Gov. DeWine announced that over the next few weeks the Ohio Department of Administrative Services will coordinate the delivery of about 800,000 masks and other items of PPE to Ohio Secretary of State, Frank LaRose, for distribution to county boards of election.

Lieutenant Governor of Ohio, Jon Husted, also reminded schools that the deadline to apply for the BroadBand Ohio Connectivity Grant is Friday, August 21. A total of $50 million is available to help schools provide hotspots and internet enabled devices to students. Officials say they have received 600 applications so far.

Gov. DeWine also addressed the string of gun violence reported over the past several days in Ohio.

According to officials, an unofficial tally shows 56 people shot across Ohio between Friday, August 14 and Thursday, August 20. 17 of those people were killed.

“Murders overall are up in Ohio. The majority of victims are African American. We know from law enforcement that many of Ohio’s shootings are committed with handguns that are stolen or illegally obtained and used by convicted criminals who have no legal right to have them.”

Gov. DeWine

Gov. DeWine says legislation is pending in the General Assembly to keep those most likely to commit gun violence off the streets.

Thursday, Gov. DeWine also responded to President Trump’s message to his followers to boycott Akron-based Goodyear tires.

“Look, we should not boycott this good company with good Ohio workers who are doing a good job and making a good product,” DeWine said. “We should not have any kind of boycott.”

Trump tweeted about Goodyear Wednesday after reports that the company was telling employees not to wear MAGA gear.

“I would just think companies should be as open to first amendment things as they can,” DeWine said. “That’s the kind of country this is.”

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

W.Va. confirms first case of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome

Updated: 7 minutes ago

Local

Goodyear has revised its policy on expressing support for law enforcement

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By Shawn Wheat
The CEO of Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company has released a statement clarifying the company's stance regarding what is and is not allowed inside the workplace.

Local

West Virginia State University reports more positive COVID-19 cases

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
The additional cases bring the total number of reported cases on campus this week to 12.

Local

Three new cases of coronavirus in Greenup County

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
According to the Greenup County Health Department, three woman, ages 45, 57 and 70 have tested positively for the coronavirus as of Thursday.

Latest News

News

COVID-19 outbreak reported at Teays Valley Center

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
The Putnam County Health Department says there is a COVID-19 outbreak at the Teays Valley Center.

Local

KHSAA votes to move forward with original plan

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Willie Hope
The fall sports season will continue as planned by the KHSAA.

Local

Ironton man arrested on rape charges

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Scioto County Sheriff Marty Donini said the incidents allegedly happened during a 10- to 12-year period. A detective interviewed several people who were ages 9 through 16 at the time of the alleged incidents.

Local

Man arrested after deputies say he sexually assaulted a teen

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
According the Scioto County Sheriff Marty Donini, Robert Sly, 19, of Pedro is charged with first degree rape.

Local

Chesapeake Ohio School District holding special meeting about extracurricular activities

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Andrew Colegrove
Within the span of a couple days this week, Chesapeake student athletes thought their fall season was on -- then learned it was cancelled -- and then found out it was back on again.

News

More than 50,000 West Virginians receive attempted unemployment scam in mail

Updated: 2 hours ago
Workforce West Virginia said tens of thousands of West Virginians have reported unemployment fraud claims to their office.