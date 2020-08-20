Ironton man arrested on rape charges

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) – A man from Ironton faces rape charges in connection with several incidents that allegedly happened over more than a decade, the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday.

Ryan N. Thomas, 40, is charged with two rape counts.

Scioto County Sheriff Marty Donini said the incidents allegedly happened during a 10- to 12-year period. A detective interviewed several people who were ages 9 through 16 at the time of the alleged incidents.

Investigators say Thomas knew all of the victims through family connections. He was arrested Wednesday at a home along Clinton Furnace Road in Pedro.

Thomas was taken to the Scioto County Jail. His bond is $150,000.

Investigators say more charges are expected to be presented to a grand jury.

