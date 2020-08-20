Advertisement

KHSAA votes to move forward with current plan for fall sports

By WKYT News Staff and Alex Walker
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 10:53 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT/WYMT) - The KHSAA will move forward with the current plan on fall sports.

The motion passed 16 to 2 to move forward with Option 1. The plan calls for practices to start August 24 with football openers on September 11.

The plan will still need approval from Governor Andy Beshear and the Kentucky Department of Education.

The Board of Control also voted 15 to 3 against Option 2. For Option 2, the first competition would have started the week of September 28 for all fall sports. The first Friday for football would play would have been October 2.

Option 3 was also shot down. The board voted against it 13 to 5. that option would have allowed cross country and field hockey to start as planned with practice on August 24 and competition on September 7. Football, volleyball and soccer would move back three weeks to start competitions on September 28.

The KHSAA will not make any decision on postseason play until their next meeting in September, as well as if there are any changes in COVID-19 numbers or feedback from other groups.

