KHSAA votes to move forward with original plan

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The KHSAA will move forward with the current plan on fall sports. The motion passed to move forward with Option 1, 16-2. The plan will still need approval from Governor Andy Beshear and the Kentucky Department of Education.

This option still needs approval from the Kentucky Department of Education and Governor Andy Beshear. https://t.co/hb0iStoAHI — Willie Hope (@WillieWYMT) August 20, 2020

The Board of Control upholds the decision from its July meeting, to start practice for fall sports on Aug. 24 with competition beginning the week of September 7.https://t.co/QVWiU41Kn5 — KHSAA Main (@KHSAA) August 20, 2020

The Board of Control voted Option 2, 15-3. First competition would have started the week of September 28 for all fall sports. The first Friday for football would play would have been October 2. Jerry Wyman of Jefferson County Public Schools, Marlon Miller of Louisville and Rowan County’s Lucy Moore all voted for the option.

Option 3 was also shot down. The board voted against it 13-5. This option would have allowed cross country and field hockey to start as planned with practice on August 24 and competition on September 7. Football, volleyball and soccer would move back three weeks to start competition on September 28.

The board also ruled that for this year only, AAU basketball can be played up until the first day of KHSAA basketball practice on October 15. That date may change because of COVID-19.

The KHSAA will not make any decision on postseason play until their next meeting in September, as well as if there are any changes in COVID-19 numbers or feedback from other groups.

In addition to any changes, KHSAA Commissioner Julian Tackett says the board will meet to discuss the mandates on fans at fall sports events. That may include masks and limiting the number of people in attendance.

This story will be updated.

KHSAA Board of Control Meeting The KHSAA Board of Control is meeting now to determine the fate of fall sports in the state of Kentucky. Posted by WYMT on Thursday, August 20, 2020

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.