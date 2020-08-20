Advertisement

Man arrested after deputies say he sexually assaulted a teen

A man has been charged with rape after deputies say he sexually assaulted a 13-year-old.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 4:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - A man has been charged with rape after deputies say he sexually assaulted a 13-year-old.

According the Scioto County Sheriff Marty Donini, Robert Sly, 19, of Pedro is charged with first degree rape.

Deputies say they received information about an assault on August 14.

Investigators spoke to the victim who said they had been sexually assaulted several times.

Sly is being held on a $100,000 bond.

Sheriff Donini says this investigation is ongoing with at least one more victim which could result in more charges.

Anyone with information should contact Detective Jodi Conkel at 740-351-1091.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

