Man charged with sexual assault of juvenile
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 2:48 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ASHLAND, Ky. (WSAZ) - A man is behind bars, charged with sexual abuse of a child.
Larry R. Whitt of Ashland was arrested Wednesday, four days after Kentucky State Police were alerted that a juvenile was the victim of sexual assault.
Whitt is charged with 1st Degree Sexual Abuse of a victim under the age of 12.
Whitt is in the Boyd County Detention Center.
Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.