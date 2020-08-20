Man charged with sexual assault of juvenile

ASHLAND, Ky. (WSAZ) - A man is behind bars, charged with sexual abuse of a child.

Larry R. Whitt of Ashland was arrested Wednesday, four days after Kentucky State Police were alerted that a juvenile was the victim of sexual assault.

Whitt is charged with 1st Degree Sexual Abuse of a victim under the age of 12.

Whitt is in the Boyd County Detention Center.

