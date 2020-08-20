Advertisement

Man charged with sexual assault of juvenile

Larry R. Whitt of Ashland was arrested Wednesday, accused of sexual assault of a juvenile who is under the age of 12
Larry R. Whitt of Ashland was arrested Wednesday, accused of sexual assault of a juvenile who is under the age of 12(KSP)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 2:48 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASHLAND, Ky. (WSAZ) - A man is behind bars, charged with sexual abuse of a child.

Larry R. Whitt of Ashland was arrested Wednesday, four days after Kentucky State Police were alerted that a juvenile was the victim of sexual assault.

Whitt is charged with 1st Degree Sexual Abuse of a victim under the age of 12.

Whitt is in the Boyd County Detention Center.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Cabell-Huntington Health Department approves medical marijuana operations in Cabell County

Updated: 4 hours ago
Representatives from the medical marijuana company Trulieve say they're looking to establish business in the county, with a goal to do more than $11 million in property improvements on an eight-acre site.

News

Man hit and killed by train in South Charleston, W.Va.

Updated: 4 hours ago
A man was struck and killed Wednesday night by a train in South Charleston, West Virginia.

News

Students in Oak Hill, Ohio head back to class

Updated: 5 hours ago
Students in Oak Hill, Ohio head back to class on Wednesday.

News

White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator visits West Virginia

Updated: 5 hours ago
Dr. Deborah Birx, the White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator, visited Charleston, West Virginia, for a roundtable with Gov. Jim Justice and other leaders.

Latest News

Video

New Boston Local Schools begin first day of classes

Updated: 5 hours ago
Wednesday was the first day of classes for students at New Boston Local Schools in southeastern Ohio.

News

Logan County schools going with remote learning only through at least September

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
Students in Logan County who were expecting to return to the classroom this fall will have to keep waiting.

Local

Man hit and killed by train in South Charleston

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
The incident happened in the area of Chestnut and McClung streets, South Charleston Police said.

Homepage

New projector system installed at Keith-Albee

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
The silver screen is about to shine brighter than ever at the Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center.

Video

UK students address concerns as COVID-19 testing continues

Updated: 7 hours ago
Students have until Saturday to get tested for COVID-19, while classes have already begun.

Forecast

Enjoy Thursday before the weather changes

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Tony Cavalier
The spell of fall in summer weather will soon run its course. Tony headlines the return of the "summer stickiness."