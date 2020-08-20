Man wins Kentucky Lottery’s million-dollar scratch-off prize

ROWAN COUNTY, Ky (WSAZ) - A man from Rowan County is now a millionaire after purchasing a scratch-off ticket last week.

According to the Kentucky Lottery, the man won the million-dollar top prize on the 200X scratch-off.

He bought the winning ticket at Certified Oil in Morehead, scratching the ticket off in his truck. While scratching the second row of numbers on his ticket he matched the number forty. He went on to scratch the prize amount below, revealing the $1,000,000 prize.

“It was kind of a shock. I didn’t get too excited. I first thought, ‘I want to scan it first to make sure,’” he told lottery officials.

He went back into the store and scanned the ticket himself using the self-ticket scanner. After receiving the confirmation he was looking for, he put the ticket in his pocket and walked out of the store. The first thing he did was make a phone call to the lottery office to find out what he needed to do next.

“I stuck the ticket in my visor and drove away,” he said.

The man opted to take the game’s lump sum payment of $914,000, before taxes. The annuity payout if selected would have been $50,000 per year for 20 years.

“This has set me for the rest of my days. I don’t have to worry about anything, everything is paid off,” he told lottery officials.

Certified Oil will receive a $9,140 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

