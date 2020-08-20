Advertisement

New projector system installed at Keith-Albee

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 9:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The silver screen is about to shine brighter than ever at the Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center.

The Marshall Artist Series announced in a press release that they have teamed with the theater to install new state of the art cinema projector and surround system.

According to the release, the Marshall Artist Series received the funds for the new system via an anonymous gift.

The theater hosts film screenings during the spring and fall international film festivals, and special events throughout the year.

