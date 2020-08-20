New projector system installed at Keith-Albee

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The silver screen is about to shine brighter than ever at the Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center.

The Marshall Artist Series announced in a press release that they have teamed with the theater to install new state of the art cinema projector and surround system.

According to the release, the Marshall Artist Series received the funds for the new system via an anonymous gift.

The theater hosts film screenings during the spring and fall international film festivals, and special events throughout the year.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.