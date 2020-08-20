Officials asking for help with homicide investigation

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Cabell County Sheriff’s Office and Milton Police Department are asking for help with a fatal car crash that has been deemed a homicide investigation.

A deadly crash was reported early Wednesday morning along Route 60 in the Milton area near the Wallace Funeral Home just before 2:00 a.m.

Deputies say David Wesley Martin, 62, of Milton, died from gunshot wounds.

Investigators are asking for video surveillance along Route 60 between 1:10 a.m. through 1:40 a.m. on Wednesday, August 19.

This is between Malcolm Springs and Barnyard BBQ.

Deputies say they believe Martin was driving a gray Chevy Equinox.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call the Cabell County Sheriff’s Office at 304-526-8663 or the Milton Police Department at 304-743-9211.

For our previous coverage on this story, click here.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.