Officials asking for help with homicide investigation

A deadly crash was reported early Wednesday morning along Route 60 in the Milton area near the Wallace Funeral Home just before 2:00 a.m.
A deadly crash was reported early Wednesday morning along Route 60 in the Milton area near the Wallace Funeral Home just before 2:00 a.m.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 10:52 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Cabell County Sheriff’s Office and Milton Police Department are asking for help with a fatal car crash that has been deemed a homicide investigation.

Deputies say David Wesley Martin, 62, of Milton, died from gunshot wounds.

Investigators are asking for video surveillance along Route 60 between 1:10 a.m. through 1:40 a.m. on Wednesday, August 19.

This is between Malcolm Springs and Barnyard BBQ.

Deputies say they believe Martin was driving a gray Chevy Equinox.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call the Cabell County Sheriff’s Office at 304-526-8663 or the Milton Police Department at 304-743-9211.

For our previous coverage on this story, click here.

