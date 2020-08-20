One positive and one probable case of COVID-19 confirmed in Meigs County

MEIGS COUNTY, Ohio. (WSAZ) - The Meigs County Health Department is reporting one additional confirmed case of the coronavirus and one probable case.

As of Thursday, Meigs County as 34 active cases and 77 total (61 confirmed, 16 probable) since April.

The confirmed case is in a woman between 60-69 years old and isn’t in the hospital. This case was previously listed as probable and has had testing to confirm COVID-19.

The probable case is in a woman between 90-99 years old and she is not in the hospital.

Seven more recovered cases have been reported, bringing the total number of people recovered to 41.

Meigs County is at an Orange level-2 advisory level on the state of Ohio Public Health Risk Advisory System.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.