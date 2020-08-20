Person hit and killed by train in South Charleston

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A person was struck and killed Wednesday night by a train in the area of Chestnut and McClung streets, South Charleston Police said.

Police said the incident happened just before 9 p.m.

The streets in that area have been closed, and railway traffic has been halted.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said the person was struck by an Amtrak train.

