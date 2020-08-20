Person hit by car on Rt. 60; taken to hospital

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Cabell County dispatchers tell WSAZ a person was taken to the hospital after being hit by a car early Thursday morning.

The incident happened near HIMG along Route 60 in Huntington around 5:30 a.m. Thursday in the westbound lanes of traffic.

Fog was apparent in the area from the West Virginia 511 traffic cameras.

No word on the extent of the person’s injuries or if any charges have been filed.

