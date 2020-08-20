Advertisement

Person hit by car on Rt. 60; taken to hospital

A person was taken to the hospital after being hit by a car early Thursday morning.
A person was taken to the hospital after being hit by a car early Thursday morning.(AP)
By Sarah Sager
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 6:40 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Cabell County dispatchers tell WSAZ a person was taken to the hospital after being hit by a car early Thursday morning.

The incident happened near HIMG along Route 60 in Huntington around 5:30 a.m. Thursday in the westbound lanes of traffic.

Fog was apparent in the area from the West Virginia 511 traffic cameras.

No word on the extent of the person’s injuries or if any charges have been filed.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Man charged with sexual assault of juvenile

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Ashland man accused of sexual assault of a juvenile

Local

Cabell-Huntington Health Department approves medical marijuana operations in Cabell County

Updated: 7 hours ago
Representatives from the medical marijuana company Trulieve say they're looking to establish business in the county, with a goal to do more than $11 million in property improvements on an eight-acre site.

News

Man hit and killed by train in South Charleston, W.Va.

Updated: 7 hours ago
A man was struck and killed Wednesday night by a train in South Charleston, West Virginia.

News

Students in Oak Hill, Ohio head back to class

Updated: 8 hours ago
Students in Oak Hill, Ohio head back to class on Wednesday.

Latest News

News

White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator visits West Virginia

Updated: 8 hours ago
Dr. Deborah Birx, the White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator, visited Charleston, West Virginia, for a roundtable with Gov. Jim Justice and other leaders.

Video

New Boston Local Schools begin first day of classes

Updated: 8 hours ago
Wednesday was the first day of classes for students at New Boston Local Schools in southeastern Ohio.

News

Logan County schools going with remote learning only through at least September

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
Students in Logan County who were expecting to return to the classroom this fall will have to keep waiting.

Local

Man hit and killed by train in South Charleston

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
The incident happened in the area of Chestnut and McClung streets, South Charleston Police said.

Homepage

New projector system installed at Keith-Albee

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
The silver screen is about to shine brighter than ever at the Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center.

Video

UK students address concerns as COVID-19 testing continues

Updated: 10 hours ago
Students have until Saturday to get tested for COVID-19, while classes have already begun.