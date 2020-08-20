Advertisement

Portsmouth recognized as All America City

An image from the 2019 Final Friday concert series in Portsmouth.
An image from the 2019 Final Friday concert series in Portsmouth.(WSAZ)
By Kelsey Souto
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 12:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTSMOUTH, Oh. (WSAZ) - On Wednesday, the National Civic League announced the winners of the 2020 All-America City Award (AAC).

Portsmouth was chosen as one of the winners. The award, given to 10 communities each year, celebrates and recognizes neighborhoods, villages, towns, cities, counties, tribes and regions that engage residents in innovative, inclusive and effective efforts to tackle critical challenges.

In a Facebook post, the organization said Portsmouth’s virtual presentation was “incredible.”

As part of Portsmouth’s submission, they discussed addressing the opioid epidemic and adding community centered events to boost morale.

Including:

  • Winterfest includes activities such as ice skating, Christmas lights, snow tubing, carriage rides, a vendor village, a gift shop and a children’s museum pop-up.
  • Glocktoberfest is the celebration of the city’s past, present, and future from the perspective of the Glockner Family and their 170+ year journey to the present.
  • River Days festival offers a daytime parade in which contestants from each local school compete with themed floats.
  • Blues, Brews and Barbecue festival includes live music, craft beer and a barbecue competition.
  • Plant Portsmouth featured 1,405 residents coming together to break the Guinness World Record for the most people potting plants simultaneously.
  • Christmas Caroling highlighted 1,880 community members breaking the world record for the most people Christmas caroling.
  • Present wrapping featured 1,482 people breaking the record for most people wrapping presents together.
  • Portsmouth Block Party includes free food, inflatables, a dunk tank, a petting zoo and live music.
  • Final Friday in Boneyfiddle is a free outdoor concert series that enhances commerce and community in the Historic Boneyfiddle shopping district.
  • The Southern Ohio Senior Games encourage older people to have healthier lifestyles.
  • Annual Service Day involves churches and organizations providing community service.
Link to Youtube video submission

Council member Sean Dunne said in a Facebook post “The award is well deserved, and the competition was a great experience to be involved with.”

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Additional COVID-19 cases reported in Scioto County

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
According the Scioto County and Portsmouth City Health Departments, this brings the total of positive cases to 293 during the outbreak.

Local

KHSAA votes to move forward with original plan

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By Willie Hope
The fall sports season will continue as planned by the KHSAA.

Local

Lotto America ticket worth $4.28 million sold in W.Va.

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
The lucky ticket matched all six numbers and was purchased at the Tobacco Barn in Milton.

Local

WVU to play first football game without fans

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By John Lowe
Athletic Director Shane Lyons says it's "our goal to have fans", but it is not feasible for home opener.

Latest News

Local

Man wins Kentucky Lottery’s million-dollar scratch-off prize

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Lottery officials say he bought the winning ticket at Certified Oil in Morehead, scratching the ticket off in his truck.

Local

Officials asking for help with homicide investigation

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Investigators are asking for video surveillance along Route 60 between 1:10 a.m. through 1:40 a.m. on Wednesday, August 19.

Breaking

W.Va. confirms first case of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, this is the first case reported in the state.

Local

COVID-19 W.Va. | 181 new cases

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
1,806 cases of coronavirus are still considered active, officials say.

Local

Former bishop to make “personal amends” for wrongdoing

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Former Wheeling Charleston Bishop to make "personanl ammeds" for wrongdoing

Forecast

First Warning Forecast | A Transition Back To “August”

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Brandon Butcher
The spell of fall in summer weather will soon run its course. Tony headlines the return of the "summer stickiness."