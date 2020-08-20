Portsmouth recognized as All America City

PORTSMOUTH, Oh. (WSAZ) - On Wednesday, the National Civic League announced the winners of the 2020 All-America City Award (AAC).

Portsmouth was chosen as one of the winners. The award, given to 10 communities each year, celebrates and recognizes neighborhoods, villages, towns, cities, counties, tribes and regions that engage residents in innovative, inclusive and effective efforts to tackle critical challenges.

In a Facebook post, the organization said Portsmouth’s virtual presentation was “incredible.”

As part of Portsmouth’s submission, they discussed addressing the opioid epidemic and adding community centered events to boost morale.

Including:

Winterfest includes activities such as ice skating, Christmas lights, snow tubing, carriage rides, a vendor village, a gift shop and a children’s museum pop-up.

Glocktoberfest is the celebration of the city’s past, present, and future from the perspective of the Glockner Family and their 170+ year journey to the present.

River Days festival offers a daytime parade in which contestants from each local school compete with themed floats.

Blues, Brews and Barbecue festival includes live music, craft beer and a barbecue competition.

Plant Portsmouth featured 1,405 residents coming together to break the Guinness World Record for the most people potting plants simultaneously.

Christmas Caroling highlighted 1,880 community members breaking the world record for the most people Christmas caroling.

Present wrapping featured 1,482 people breaking the record for most people wrapping presents together.

Portsmouth Block Party includes free food, inflatables, a dunk tank, a petting zoo and live music.

Final Friday in Boneyfiddle is a free outdoor concert series that enhances commerce and community in the Historic Boneyfiddle shopping district.

The Southern Ohio Senior Games encourage older people to have healthier lifestyles.

Annual Service Day involves churches and organizations providing community service.

Council member Sean Dunne said in a Facebook post “The award is well deserved, and the competition was a great experience to be involved with.”

