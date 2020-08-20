Prestonsburg’s Passage Rail Trail bringing the community together

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WSAZ) - Adam Williamson loves nature, but he’s always had to observe it from a distance.

“Nature is not handicap accessible, and it never would be on its own,” Williamson said. “I wanted to access it, but there was always a barrier that I could only go so far.”

A barrier that’s now being broken as the Prestonsburg Passage Rail Trail offers Williamson, who uses a wheelchair, an easier opportunity to get up close to nature.

The paved walking and biking trail in Prestonsburg is 8.5 miles long, 8-feet wide, and takes visitors along the former railroad line that led to an abandoned mine in Floyd County.

“I can go to Middle Creek. I can sit where 150 years (ago) people died and fought. I could have done that if someone had driven me there, but now I can go there by myself,” Williamson said.

The Prestonsburg to David Rails to Trails project, funded with $1.95 million in AML Pilot funding, extends the existing Garfield Trail, connecting Prestonsburg with the Middle Creek National Civil War Battlefield and on to the historic community of David, a former coal town.

