Three new cases of coronavirus in Greenup County

GREENUP COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Three new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Greenup County.

According to the Greenup County Health Department, three woman, ages 45, 57 and 70 have tested positively for the coronavirus as of Thursday.

Officials say they are all isolating at home and their cases are not travel related.

There have been 160 positive cases, two deaths, 56 active cases, and 102 recoveries.

