Two people hit by a car in Dunbar

DUNBAR, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Metro dispatchers tell WSAZ two people were hit by a car in Dunbar early Thursday morning.

The incident happened at the intersection of Dunbar Avenue and 8th Street around 7:10 a.m.

Dispatchers tell WSAZ the two people who were hit only had minor injuries. No one has been taken to the hospital.

One of the people hit told a WSAZ photographer they were trying to cross the street when the driver ran a stop sign and hit both of them.

Police say the driver passed a field sobriety test and wasn’t under the influence, but the incident is under investigation.

