West Virginia State University reports more positive COVID-19 cases

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Two more people have tested positive for COVID-19 at West Virginia State University, officials confirmed Thursday.

The additional cases bring the total number of reported cases on campus this week to 12.

Officials say contact tracing has been initiated and is being led by the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department and the WVSU Office of Safety and Compliance.

For our previous story click here.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.