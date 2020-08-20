WVU to play first football game without fans

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia University athletic department announced Thursday morning that no spectators will be permitted for the football team’s season opener against Eastern Kentucky.

The athletic department said in a release that due to safety precautions from the COVID-19 pandemic, only essential game operations personnel and families of the players and football staff will be admitted to the Sept. 12 home opener.

The university says expected capacity for the Mountaineers’ remaining four home games, starting with their Oct. 3 game against Baylor.

“We are disappointed that we will not be able to allow fans to attend the Sept. 12 home game, but we are working diligently to open our gates for Big 12 Conference play,” WVU athletic director Shane Lyons said in a statement. “It is our goal to have fans at Milan Puskar Stadium this season, but right now, that is not possible for the EKU game.”

The university says kickoff time for the Mountaineers’ season opener against EKU will be announced at a later date.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.