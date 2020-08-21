Advertisement

Additional COVID-19 related deaths reported in West Virginia

(AP Images)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 10:22 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Four more West Virginians have died due to coronavirus complications, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources announced Friday.

DHHR officials have confirmed the deaths of a 35-year-old woman from Fayette County, an 85-year-old woman from Mercer County, an 81-year old man from Mercer County and an 87-year-old woman from Kanawha County.

As of 10:00 a.m., there have been 384,143 total laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 9,066 total cases and 170 deaths.

1,756 of those cases are still considered active, officials say.

7,140 West Virginians have recovered from virus complications so far.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (33), Berkeley (757), Boone (127), Braxton (9), Brooke (83), Cabell (487), Calhoun (8), Clay (19), Doddridge (6), Fayette (183), Gilmer (18), Grant (131), Greenbrier (96), Hampshire (91), Hancock (116), Hardy (63), Harrison (250), Jackson (182), Jefferson (315), Kanawha (1,178), Lewis (32), Lincoln (115), Logan (425), Marion (206), Marshall (134), Mason (81), McDowell (65), Mercer (264), Mineral (129), Mingo (208), Monongalia (1,030), Monroe (31), Morgan (37), Nicholas (40), Ohio (284), Pendleton (47), Pleasants (14), Pocahontas (42), Preston (133), Putnam (237), Raleigh (319), Randolph (218), Ritchie (3), Roane (23), Summers (18), Taylor (88), Tucker (11), Tyler (15), Upshur (41), Wayne (224), Webster (7), Wetzel (45), Wirt (7), Wood (289), Wyoming (52).

