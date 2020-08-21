All Conference USA Fall Sports Moved To Spring Except Football

(WSAZ) - Conference USA made a major announcement Friday afternoon where all fall sports will be moved to the spring of 2021 with the exception of college football. The sports affected are men’s and women’s soccer along with women’s volleyball. Marshall is a member of CUSA. This move comes following the NCAA Division I Board of Directors’ decision to move Division I fall championships to the spring.

The Thundering Herd will not compete in volleyball, men’s and women’s soccer, men’s and women’s cross country, men’s and women’s golf and women’s tennis this semester.

“Even though I’m disappointed that our teams won’t be able to play this fall, I understand and support the decision to postpone until spring, which gives our student-athletes an opportunity to compete for championships. With so many other conferences postponing as well, we were unable to schedule an acceptable amount of contests. We hope to be able to do that in the spring,” Marshall director of athletics Mike Hamrick said.

Marshall’s participation in football is unaffected by Friday’s decision. The Thundering Herd is scheduled to face Eastern Kentucky on Saturday, September 5 in Huntington.

