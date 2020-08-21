Advertisement

‘Cannon’s Life Matters’: N.C. man’s mural honors 5-year-old who was fatally shot

Skeeter Tulloch, from Lee County, painted a large mural on the street that reads, “Cannon’s Life Matters.”
Skeeter Tulloch, from Lee County, painted a large mural on the street that reads, “Cannon’s Life Matters.”(Skeeter Tulloch via WBTV)
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 1:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEE COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A North Carolina man took it a step further to honor Cannon Hinnant, a 5-year-old who was shot and killed while riding his bicycle on Aug. 9.

Skeeter Tulloch, from Lee County, painted a large mural on the street that reads, “Cannon’s Life Matters.”

Tulloch painted the mural Aug. 14, a day after Cannon was laid to rest.

According to an event page, “Bike On Cannon,” the 5-year-old was playing outside and riding a bike with his siblings when he was shot at point-blank range by a neighbor.

Police say the suspect, 25-year-old Darius Sessoms, has been charged with first-degree murder in the boy’s killing.

More than $815,000 had been raised for the family by Friday through a GoFundMe page.

Copyright 2020 WBTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Man arrested for touching teens inappropriately

Updated: moments ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
A man is in jail Friday after a parent reported to the sheriff’s office that he had inappropriately touched her child.

News

COVID-19 outbreak reported in Marmet nursing home

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Over 30 people have tested positive for COVID-19 at a nursing home in Marmet.

National

California man uses cans of beers to stop fire

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
A man used cans of beer to help extinguish a fire on his California property.

National

Golden State Killer sentenced to life for 26 rapes, slayings

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
An ex-cop dubbed California’s Golden State Killer says he’s “truly sorry,” and is sentenced to life for 26 rapes and murders.

Breaking

Man wanted in connection to bar shooting caught

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Kymonie Davis, of Detroit, Michigan, was apprehended by the US Marshals Service in the Eastern District of Michigan.

Latest News

Video

Ragweed pollen season with Tony

Updated: 27 minutes ago
Ragweed pollen season with Tony

Video

Local By Local Food and Farm Expo

Updated: 28 minutes ago
Local By Local Food and Farm Expo

Video

The Facial Center on Studio 3

Updated: 29 minutes ago
Tattoo removal at The Facial Center.

National

Loughlin, Giannulli get prison time in college bribery plot

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The famous couple pleaded guilty in May to participating in the college admissions cheating scheme that has ensnared wealthy parents and elite athletic coaches across the country.

Local

Tractor trailer rollover shuts down part of I-64

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
It happened around 2:00 p.m. Friday near mile-marker 172 near Grayson.

Local

Gov. Justice announces mask requirement for schools, tweaks school re-entry protocol

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
During a press briefing, the Justice administration announced face covering requirements for students and staff based on the new color-coding system determining whether in-person instruction can proceed in individual counties.