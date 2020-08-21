COVID-19 outbreak reported in Marmet nursing home

MARMET, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Over 30 people have tested positive for COVID-19 at a nursing home in Marmet.

According to a release from the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department, 23 residents and 8 staff members have tested positive in the Marmet Center nursing home.

Dr. Richard Feifer, Chief Medical Officer of the Marmet Center, said, “We are working round the clock to keep our patients and residents as healthy and safe as possible. We are doing everything in our power – and everything medical experts know of at this time – to protect our patients, residents and employees.” .

The nursing home also told WSAZ that they are screening residents and patients for symptoms three times daily. Visitation restrictions are in place, and staff is required to wear PPE at all times.

Kanawha-Charleston Health Department Executive Director Dr. Sherri Young, said, “We’re saddened to report another outbreak at a nursing home because we know how vulnerable our elderly are to this disease. Please keep the residents and staff in your thoughts and prayers and continue to take measures to stop the spread of COVID-19. Wear a mask when you’re out in public, wash your hands frequently, avoid gatherings and stay six feet from other people when you can.”

Marmet Center is working with KCHD to contact trace the outbreak.

