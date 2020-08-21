Deputies searching for robbery suspect

CROSS LANES, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying a suspect they say was involved with a robbery.

It happened shortly after midnight Friday.

Deputies say the man in the photo robbed Amber’s Hot Spot on Big Tyler Road.

Investigators say the photos are from a nearby place called Jolie’s. They say the suspect was there before going to Amber’s Hot Spot.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office at 304-357-0169, email tips@kanawhasheriff.us, message the department on Facebook or anonymously send information on their website here.

