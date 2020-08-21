Advertisement

Dozens of stolen bikes recovered; 7 arrested

Dozens of stolen bikes and parts were found in Grayson, Kentucky.
Dozens of stolen bikes and parts were found in Grayson, Kentucky.(WSAZ)
By Chad Hedrick
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 10:16 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
GRAYSON, Ky. (WSAZ) - Police in Grayson say they have recovered around 30 bicycles and even more bicycle parts after a recent sting.

Investigators say they found a large assortment of handlebars, seats, tires, and other parts.

Few details about the investigation have been released, except that police have arrested seven people.

Officers are going through active and previous stolen bike cases to try to return as many of them as possible.

Police say they are pursuing additional charges for other suspects who were involved.

