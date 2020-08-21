Advertisement

Fan guidelines for W.Va. high school sporting events, activities released

Sports
Sports(KGWN)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 7:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- The guidelines for attendance at Fall sports and activities in West Virginia were released Friday night.

You can read them here.

It is connected to the school color coding system.

GREEN: Athletic and extra-curricular activities permit immediate household family members only.

YELLOW: Athletic and extra-curricular activities permit parents/guardians only.

According to West Virginia Secondary Schools Activities Commission Director Bernie Dolan, situations where parents are divorced or households are separate will be handled on a case-by-case basis at the local level.

ORANGE: Athletic and extracurricular activities limited to controlled practices/activities only.

RED: All school-related athletic and extracurricular activities are suspended until yellow level is maintained on a seven-day rolling basis.

Dolan said over the phone Friday night he knows it’s disappointing the student section will be quiet this year.

“Our primary goal is to make sure the games are played safely, Dolan said, “from there it’s who can watch.”

Face coverings will be required to get into events.

Family units will be allowed to sit together at games. Separation between families will need to be within social distancing guidelines.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

