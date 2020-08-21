Advertisement

First case of MIS-C reported in West Virginia

By John Lowe
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 10:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources announced Thursday morning that the state has reported a case of multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C).

According to health officials, this is a rare but serious disease that is associated with and related to COVID-19. All children in the United States who have been infected so far had been infected with the virus that causes COVID-19 or came in contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The CDC also says that MIS-C causes inflamed body parts including the brain, the lungs, the kidneys and the heart among others.

Federal health officials say that 570 cases nationwide have been reported through July with 10 ending in death.

Dr. Ayne Amjad, the West Virginia DHHR state health commissioner, says if your child is not acting like themselves, has a headache or a stomachache or a fever, then that is the time to contact your health care provider.

“My advice to any parent would be to make sure your child follows up with your health care provider afterwards,” Dr. Amjad said. “That would be the first thing and of course the concern with parents is, you know, if a child is asymptomatic and did not get a diagnosis of COVID-19 because they never showed symptoms or never checked or never had a test, and that’s what the concern is.”

The West Virginia DHHR did not announce where in the state the case was located.

The Kanawha County Commission announced on social media that a moment of silence was held for an 11-year-old from Kanawha County who is in the ICU with the disease. A spokesperson with the DHHR says that because this involves a minor, they are unable to confirm if that child is the case that was reported.

