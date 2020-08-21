Five new cases of coronavirus reported in Greenup County

GREENUP COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Five new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Greenup County.

According to the Greenup County Health Department, two men, ages 48 and 57, and three women, aged 20, 21, and 31, have tested positively for the virus.

The cases are not travel related, and the patients are in home isolation.

Over 7,400 people have been tested in the county.

Greenup County has had a total of 165 cases. There have been two deaths, and 131 recoveries.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.