Former Herd star ready for prime time

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Nate McPeek is the head coach at one of the premier high football programs in all of Kentucky. This season he just wants a chance.

McPeek was named head coach of Frederick Douglass High School in Lexington in the offseason after serving as offensive coordinator there for the last three years. The Broncos went 14-1 a season ago and lost in the Class 5A state championship game at Kroger Field.

He’s a former All MAC offensive lineman when he played at Marshall from 2000-2004.

Here’s our piece on WSAZ.

