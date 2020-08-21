Advertisement

Former Herd star ready for prime time

Frederick Douglass head coach Nate McPeek ready for prime time
Frederick Douglass head coach Nate McPeek ready for prime time(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 8:36 PM EDT
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Nate McPeek is the head coach at one of the premier high football programs in all of Kentucky. This season he just wants a chance.

McPeek was named head coach of Frederick Douglass High School in Lexington in the offseason after serving as offensive coordinator there for the last three years. The Broncos went 14-1 a season ago and lost in the Class 5A state championship game at Kroger Field.

He’s a former All MAC offensive lineman when he played at Marshall from 2000-2004.

Here’s our piece on WSAZ.

