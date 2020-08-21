Four new positive cases of coronavirus in Boyd County

BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Four new positive cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Boyd County.

According to the Boyd County Operations Center, a 57-year-old female, 25-year-old female, and a 9-month-old female are all at home isolating.

One woman, who’s 57 years old, is in the hospital.

Officials say there are a total of 216 positive cases, four deaths, and 185 recovered.

