Fugitive may be connected to Cabell County homicide

Timothy Sargent is wanted by US Marshals for his alleged involvement in two Akron shootings and an Indiana shooting.(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 7:19 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ/WOIO) -- A man wanted by authorities in Akron, Ohio is being looked at for his possible involvement in connection to the shooting death of a man in Cabell County earlier this week.

According to affiliate WOIO in Cleveland Timothy Sargent is wanted by US Marshals for his alleged involvement in two shootings in Akron and a shooting in Indiana.

According to Cabell County Sheriff Chuck Zerkle investigators are looking into the possibility that Sergeant is connected to the shooting death of David Wesley Martin, 62, of Milton. Sheriff Zerkle said that it is too early to make a definite connection, and they are not closing out any other possible suspects in the case.

Martin was involved in what was first reported as a deadly crash along Route 60, early Wednesday morning, in the Milton area near the Wallace Funeral Home.

As a result of the crash investigation authorities say that Martin died from gunshot wounds.

According to WOIO 41-year-old Sargent is described as 5′10″, 190 pounds, with short brown hair and hazel eyes.

Sargent allegedly shot a man on Akron’s Towpath trail Monday night.

He has a warrant out for attempted murder because of that incident.

Sargent and 20-year-old Savanna Emich are also persons of interest in a Wednesday night shooting in near O’Bannon State Park in New Albany, Ind.

Two family members were shot in their car before they crashed into a tree line.

Both the driver and front passenger suffered gunshot wounds

