Gov. Justice announces mask requirement for schools, tweaks school re-entry protocol

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - More adjustments were made to West Virginia’s new school re-entry protocol Friday.

During a press briefing, the Justice administration announced face covering requirements for students and staff based on the new color-coding system determining whether in-person instruction can proceed in individual counties.

According to West Virginia State Superintendent of Schools, Clayton Burch, counties in the green will now require face coverings for students in third grade and above while on buses and in congregate settings where social distancing cannot be maintained.

For counties listed in the yellow , face coverings will be required for students in third grade through fifth grade on buses and in congregant settings where social distancing cannot be maintained. Burch says face coverings will be required at all times for students in 6th grade and above.

For counties in the orange , students in third grade and above must wear a face covering at all times. As announced prior to Friday, athletic and extracurricular activities will be limited to controlled practices only for counties listed in orange.

In-person instruction and all school related activities will be suspended for all counties listed as red on the metric. At that time, remote learning will be activated.

The metric was developed by WVDHHR and is measured on a seven-day rolling average of the number of new daily cases that are population adjusted per 100,000 people.

Friday, Gov. Justice made a tweak to that measurement for counties with a population less than 16,000. Gov. Justice says those counties will now be calculated on a 14-day rolling average.

Gov. Justice announced the following changes to the color-coding metric Monday afternoon:

0-3 cases per 100,000 people: Green

3-9 cases per 100,000 people: Yellow

10-24 cases per 100,000 people: Orange

25+ cases per 100,000 people: Red

Burch says this information along with announcements from each county will be found here.

Information and alerts will be updated every Saturday.

Superintendent Burch also says the kids connect initiative that is working to provide 1,000 points of WiFi across the state, is on schedule if not ahead of schedule. Burch says 20 additional sites are also being added to the initiative.

For any of your back-to-school questions, officials urge the public to call the new re-entry hotline at 304.957.1234.

