Huntington man sentenced in mother’s shooting death

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A Huntington man has been sentenced in the case of a 2018 shooting that left one woman dead.

According to Wayne County prosecutor Tom Plymale, Charles Watts was sentenced to twelve years in prison.

In February 2018, Charles’s mother, Kelli Watts, was shot in the face and killed in the 4000 block of Piedmont Road.

Watts was later indicted and said that the shooting was an accident.

Watts was originally charged with murder, but plead no contest to a voluntary manslaughter charge.

