Infrared saunas and traditional saunas

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

Saunas have been part of traditional medicine for centuries. People have always believed there is a benefit to sweating, and there’s something incredibly relaxing about sitting in a sauna and sweating it all out.

There is a new option on the sauna scene. Coach Chris Lane tells viewers about restorative and healing benefits and the differences between infrared saunas vs traditional saunas.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.